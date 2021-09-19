Paying too much for gas Pendleton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PENDLETON, OR) Gas prices vary across the Pendleton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pendleton area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pendleton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 220 Sw 12 St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 220 Sw 12 St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 701 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 335 Se Court St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Astro 1302 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.