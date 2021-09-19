Are you overpaying for gas in Sunnyside? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.74 for gas in the Sunnyside area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sunnyside area was $3.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.57 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sunnyside area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Conoco 209 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1829 S 1St St, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Chevron 1805 S 1St St, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1601 E Lincoln Ave.. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.