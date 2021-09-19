Don’t overpay for gas in Defuniak Springs: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Defuniak Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Defuniak Springs area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1739 Us-331 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Defuniak Springs area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76 1739 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.63

76 40 Coy Burgess Loop, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2396 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 771 Us-90. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.