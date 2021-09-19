Analysis shows most expensive gas in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Uvalde?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Uvalde area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 484 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Uvalde area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 484 Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 444 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 2204 Milam St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 638 S Getty St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

5 Points 401 S Getty St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Minits 800 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 E Main St . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.