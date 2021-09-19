Are you overpaying for gas in Mineral Wells? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Mineral Wells area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mineral Wells area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1101 Se First St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1101 Se First St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 3615 Us-180 E , Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 6103 Us-180 E, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Conoco 101 Sw 25Th St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.