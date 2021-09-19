Where’s the most expensive gas in Bainbridge?
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Bainbridge?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bainbridge area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Quick Buys, at 167 Whigham Dairy Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.25
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Inland at 525 W Shotwell St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
