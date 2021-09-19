Where’s the most expensive gas in Bainbridge?

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Bainbridge?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bainbridge area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Quick Buys, at 167 Whigham Dairy Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Buys 167 Whigham Dairy Rd, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 1030 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sharber Oil Company 250 Whigham Dairy Rd, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Las Lomas 801 E Water St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rams Express 241 S West St , Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bearcats Express 500 E Calhoun St, Bainbridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Inland at 525 W Shotwell St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.