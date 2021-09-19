Are you overpaying for gas in Walterboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WALTERBORO, SC) Gas prices vary across the Walterboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walterboro area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1404 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.58 $ --

Enmarket 1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.08 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.14

Shell 1373 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

Exxon 1403 Sniders Hwy , Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Shell 1310 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

El Cheapo 1122 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 704 Bells Hwy. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.