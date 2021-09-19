Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Nogales area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nogales area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nogales area appeared to be at Chevron, at 811 N Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Nogales area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 811 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.