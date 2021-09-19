Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Belen
(BELEN, NM) Gas prices vary across the Belen area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belen area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1304 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Belen area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.59
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.35
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1903 Camino Del Llano. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
