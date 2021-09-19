Don’t overpay for gas in Mattoon: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MATTOON, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Mattoon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mattoon area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.31 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 1821 Dewitt Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ --

Phillips 66 1601 Old State Rd, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Phillips 66 1121 Broadway Ave E , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.08 $ 3.17

BP 1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Moto Mart 513 S 21St St , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3301 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1821 Dewitt Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.