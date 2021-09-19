Where’s the most expensive gas in Cleveland?

(CLEVELAND, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Cleveland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cleveland area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5028 Helen Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5028 Helen Hwy, Sautee Nacoochee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 626 W Kytle St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.