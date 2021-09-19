Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgan City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morgan City area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morgan City area appeared to be at Gulf, at 2009 Allison St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Morgan City area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 2009 Allison St, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 518 Us-90 W , Patterson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.