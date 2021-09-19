Analysis shows most expensive gas in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brookhaven area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 714 E Monticello St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 714 E Monticello St, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 515 Us-51 S , Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Texaco 298 Us-51, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 806 Us-51 N, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

R B Wall 1220 Us-51 Ne, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 975 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at Us-84 West. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.