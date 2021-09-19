Analysis shows most expensive gas in Brookhaven
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brookhaven area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 714 E Monticello St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at Us-84 West. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
