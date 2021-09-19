Don’t overpay for gas in Easton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EASTON, MD) Gas prices vary across the Easton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Easton area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wawa, at 8118 Ocean Gtwy .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Wawa 8118 Ocean Gtwy , Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sunoco 8359 Ocean Gtwy, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Carroll Motor Fuels 8276 Elliott Rd, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Miller & Sons at 930 Port St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.