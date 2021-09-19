Paying too much for gas Elko? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELKO, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Elko?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.65 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.81 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elko area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2175 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Elko Food Mart 2210 N 5Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Big Petroleum 1950 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Shell 390 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.33 $ --

Golden Gate 3600 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 4.21 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.