Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sikeston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sikeston area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Break Time, at 420 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sikeston area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Break Time 420 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Rhodes 101 535 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

BJ's Quick Shop 905 S Main St , Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Rhodes 101 1061 S Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Break Time 1302 S Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1401 South Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.