Are you overpaying for gas in Radford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(RADFORD, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Radford?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Radford area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Radford area appeared to be at Pure, at 7447 Lee Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 7447 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2395 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 7455 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kroger 7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Sheetz 7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Marathon 3410 Peppers Ferry Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.