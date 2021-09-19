Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sheridan
(SHERIDAN, WY) Gas prices vary across the Sheridan area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sheridan area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sheridan area appeared to be at Farmers Co-Op, at 1450 Coffeen Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sheridan area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.39
$3.76
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.16
$3.36
$3.56
$3.26
|card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.56
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.76
$3.40
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0