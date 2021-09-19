Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Pikeville
(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Pikeville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.0 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pikeville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 151 S Mayo Tr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.62
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.09
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.06
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3760 N Mayo Trl. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.0 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
