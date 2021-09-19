Paying too much for gas East Liverpool? Analysis shows most expensive station
(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the East Liverpool area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the East Liverpool area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Liverpool area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1320 State St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the East Liverpool area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.63
$3.88
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
