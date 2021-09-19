Paying too much for gas East Liverpool? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the East Liverpool area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the East Liverpool area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Liverpool area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1320 State St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the East Liverpool area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1320 State St, Hookstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 3.88 $ --

BP 736 Dresden Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Marathon 2630 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

BP 16067 Oh-170, Calcutta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Four Seasons Mini Mart 49150 Calcutta Smithferry Rd, Calcutta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Smith Oil 3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.