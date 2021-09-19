Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Alexandria area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.26 $ 3.54 $ --

Holiday 320 3Rd Ave E , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1424 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 7163Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Sinclair 1109 3Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1705 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 610 Mckay Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.