Are you overpaying for gas in Aberdeen? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(ABERDEEN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Aberdeen area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Aberdeen area was $3.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4601 Olympic Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.80
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
