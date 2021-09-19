Are you overpaying for gas in Aberdeen? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ABERDEEN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.83 for gas in the Aberdeen area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Aberdeen area was $3.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4601 Olympic Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4601 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1025 1St St, Cosmopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Mobil 600 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 5801 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.80

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.