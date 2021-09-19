Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) Gas prices vary across the Hillsboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsboro area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Holtfield Station, at 620 S High St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Holtfield Station 620 S High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 5028 W New Market Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Marathon 959 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 544 Harry Sauner Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.