Analysis shows most expensive gas in Blythe
(BLYTHE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.16 for gas in the Blythe area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Blythe area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blythe area appeared to be at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
