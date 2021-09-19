Analysis shows most expensive gas in Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.16 for gas in the Blythe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Blythe area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blythe area appeared to be at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 321 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Shell 1902 E Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.79 $ --

Mobil 1900 E Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3504 W Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Valero 761 E Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 220 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.