Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Hillsborough?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsborough area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsborough area appeared to be at Exxon, at 225 Mt Willing Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsborough area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 225 Mt Willing Rd, Efland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 381 S Churton St, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

76 110 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

New American 3121 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.