Analysis shows most expensive gas in Campbellsville

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Campbellsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Campbellsville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Campbellsville area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1581 E Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Campbellsville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1581 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 202 S Columbia Ave, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1315 Elkhorn Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Kroger 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

BP 505 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.