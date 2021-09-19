Analysis shows most expensive gas in Berea

(BEREA, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Berea?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Berea area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 100 Peggy Flats Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 100 Peggy Flats Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 101 Peggy Flat Spur, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 707 Chestnut, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Minit Mart 100 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 100 Mckinney Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.