Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tullahoma

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Gas prices vary across the Tullahoma area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tullahoma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quik Mart, at 600 Jackson St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Quik Mart 600 Jackson St S, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.04

CITGO 325 East Carroll St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 605 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.04

Marathon 610 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 101 Cedar Ln, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 813 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at Hwy Tn-130. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.