Where’s the most expensive gas in Crescent City?

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Gas prices vary across the Crescent City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crescent City area was $4.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.75 to $4.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 900 Us-101 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 900 Us-101 N, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ 5.05 $ 5.25 $ 5.01

Shell 1200 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Chevron 315 Us-101 S, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.