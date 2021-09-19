Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) Gas prices vary across the Watertown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Watertown area ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1601 9Th Ave Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1601 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 103 5Th St Ne. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.