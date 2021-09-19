CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brookings

 4 days ago
(BROOKINGS, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Brookings area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brookings area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.26 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookings area appeared to be at Casey's, at 53422Nd Ave S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brookings area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

53422Nd Ave S, Brookings
Cenex

1005 6Th St, Brookings
Cenex

3045 Lefevre Dr, Brookings
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas N Mor at 600 6Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

