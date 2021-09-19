Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brookings
(BROOKINGS, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Brookings area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brookings area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.26 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookings area appeared to be at Casey's, at 53422Nd Ave S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brookings area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas N Mor at 600 6Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
