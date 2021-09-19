High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Deridder as of Sunday
(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across the Deridder area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Deridder area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deridder area appeared to be at Shell, at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
