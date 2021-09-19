High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fallon as of Sunday

(FALLON, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.66 for gas in the Fallon area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fallon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fallon area appeared to be at Fallon Station, at 1325 S Taylor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fallon area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Fallon Station 1325 S Taylor St, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

Texaco 615 E Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.62

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.96 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.60

Chevron 1960 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

76 5180 Reno Hwy, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 850 West Williams Avenue. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.