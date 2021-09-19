Are you overpaying for gas in Vernal? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VERNAL, UT) Gas prices vary across the Vernal area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Vernal area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Vernal area appeared to be at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vernal area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 501 E Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.73

Sinclair 50 S 1000 W, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.44 $ --

Chevron 722 W Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Chevron 1355 E Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.71

Texaco 850 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Smith's 1080 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.90 $ 4.05 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1851 W Us-40. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.