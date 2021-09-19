Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in West Plains

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Gas prices vary across the West Plains area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the West Plains area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 403 W Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 403 W Broadway St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 816 St Louis St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Amstar 1808 W Broadway St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1702 Gibson St, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1510 Preacher Roe Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1309 Southern Hills Center, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1671 S Us-63. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.