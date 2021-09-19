Don’t overpay for gas in Batesville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(BATESVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Batesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Batesville area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 1701 Harrison St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Batesville area that as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Harps at 1740 Batesville Blvd. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
