Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Keene

(KEENE, NH) Gas prices vary across the Keene area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Keene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Keene area appeared to be at CITGO, at 501 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Keene area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 501 Main St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Mobil 510 Washington St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

7-Eleven 849 Court St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

CITGO 189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Cumberland Farms 162 Main St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

Irving 765 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Getty at Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.