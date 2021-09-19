Are you overpaying for gas in Troy? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TROY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Troy?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Troy area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pit Stop, at Us-231.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Pit Stop Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 805 N 3 Notch St, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 240 Elba Hwy, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1647 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.62 $ 3.14

Pinckard's 149 Enzor Rd, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 1698 Elba Hwy, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at Us-231 N. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.