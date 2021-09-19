Where’s the most expensive gas in Palmer?
(PALMER, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Palmer area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.55 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $3.65 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
