Where’s the most expensive gas in Palmer?

(PALMER, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.55 for gas in the Palmer area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.55 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $3.65 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Tesoro 400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.