Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oxford
(OXFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Providence Grocery, at 4624 Old Nc-75.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.79
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.73
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.75
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
