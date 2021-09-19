Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oxford

(OXFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oxford area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Providence Grocery, at 4624 Old Nc-75.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Providence Grocery 4624 Old Nc-75, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 101 Lewis St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.12

Speedway 821 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 901 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 904 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.73 $ --

Shell 703 Lewis St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.