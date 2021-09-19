Don’t overpay for gas in Athens: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATHENS, TN) Gas prices vary across the Athens area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Athens area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Shell, at 5 N Congress Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5 N Congress Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clearwater Market & Deli 1152 Cr-172, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Exxon 703 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 207 Englewood Ave, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1813 Decatur Pike. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.