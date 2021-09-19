Paying too much for gas Brownwood? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Brownwood?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brownwood area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brownwood area appeared to be at Valero, at 1201 Austin Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brownwood area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1201 Austin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1300 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Shell 301 Early Blvd, Early

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Stripes 601 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Sunoco 3801 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 2724 Belle Plain St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 403 W Commerce St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.