Analysis shows most expensive gas in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Marshfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marshfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 101 N Central Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.