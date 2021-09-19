Paying too much for gas Abingdon? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ABINGDON, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Abingdon?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Abingdon area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abingdon area appeared to be at Exxon, at 604 Cummings St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Abingdon area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 604 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 863 W Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Exxon 1034 W Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 182 Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 191 Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.66 $ 3.09

Shell 18224 Lee Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.