Are you overpaying for gas in Gainesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gainesville area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gainesville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 519 W California St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.02
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1525 N Grand Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0