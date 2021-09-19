CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee attack separates Honduran mom from 2-year-old along Texas border, officials say

By Chacour Koop
Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother and her 2-year-old daughter were separated during a bee attack near the Rio Grande until U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived, officials said. The mom from Honduras was stung several times when the swarm of bees attacked a group of a dozen people last Wednesday night, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Border Patrol agents found the group and called for a helicopter to fly the woman to a hospital.

