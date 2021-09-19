Where’s the most expensive gas in Madisonville?

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Madisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Madisonville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Ideal Market, at 1100 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Ideal Market 1100 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 709 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Ideal Market 800 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

BP 766 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 921 National Mine Rd, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Ideal Market 1640 N Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ideal Market at 2250 Anton Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.