Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Dyersburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dyersburg area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dyersburg area appeared to be at KC's One Stop, at 1012 Us-51.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

KC's One Stop 1012 Us-51, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1501 Parr Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Q Mart 1325 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gatlins Grocery 1600 E Court St, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 810 Us-51 Bypass West, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Kroger 2525 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dyersburg Foodmart at 2264 St John Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.