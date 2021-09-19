Don’t overpay for gas in Talladega: Analysis shows most expensive station

(TALLADEGA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Talladega area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Talladega area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 423 E Battle St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Talladega area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 423 E Battle St, Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

AOC Food Mart Cherry St, Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 27860 Al-21 S , Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 210 Haynes St. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.