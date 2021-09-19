Where’s the most expensive gas in Sonora?

(SONORA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Sonora?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sonora area was $4.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 342 W Stockton St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 342 W Stockton St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.39

Chevron 18151 Ca-108, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

76 18372 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.45

76 317 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Speedway 13778 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 14895 Mono Way. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.